Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Reduced by KeyCorp

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a report released on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 222.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 74,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 160.0% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

