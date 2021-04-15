Cogeco Communications Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.31.

TSE:CCA opened at C$118.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$89.90 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.90.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$613.30 million.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.