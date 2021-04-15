Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Corteva in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. Corteva has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

