Head to Head Analysis: Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) & BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Vaso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Vaso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $27.37 million 40.99 -$1.66 million $0.08 419.88 Vaso $75.75 million 0.22 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than BioLife Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioLife Solutions and Vaso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.93%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Vaso.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 12.67% 0.53% 0.43% Vaso 3.01% 46.49% 4.60%

Risk and Volatility

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vaso beats BioLife Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; and liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, and GEHC and third party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for physiological signals, such as ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsaion therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

