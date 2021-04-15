Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on URBN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.