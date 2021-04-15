Ally Financial Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.05.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $48.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,799,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,507,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

