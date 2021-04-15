$0.20 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Avid Technology reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,140. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avid Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

