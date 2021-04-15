Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.44

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.44 and traded as high as C$61.16. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$60.64, with a volume of 913,320 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Rogers Communications to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.07.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.44. The company has a market cap of C$30.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.