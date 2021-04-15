Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the March 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.