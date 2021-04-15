Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 408,300 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AUVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Applied UV in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Shares of AUVI opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.