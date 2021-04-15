Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,337.68

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,337.68 ($17.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,270 ($16.59). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,282 ($16.75), with a volume of 44,626 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,238.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,337.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22.

Telecom Plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.