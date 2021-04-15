Head-To-Head Contrast: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) vs. Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bally's alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bally’s and Extended Stay America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 3 0 3.00 Extended Stay America 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bally’s currently has a consensus price target of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.25%. Extended Stay America has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential downside of 9.04%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and Extended Stay America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 3.15 $55.13 million $1.81 29.43 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.95 $69.67 million $0.95 20.72

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bally’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Extended Stay America -2.88% 5.61% 1.51%

Volatility & Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of March 9, 2021, it owned and operated 11 casinos that comprise 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables, and 2,941 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across seven states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.