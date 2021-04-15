Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 14786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,034,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,915,000 after buying an additional 180,180 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

