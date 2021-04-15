Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $42.93.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.