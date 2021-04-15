ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €29.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.39 ($31.05).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

