ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €29.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apr 15th, 2021


ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.39 ($31.05).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

