Analysts Issue Forecasts for Schneider Electric S.E.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schneider Electric S.E.’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

