Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

