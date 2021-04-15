Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

NDAQ stock opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $102.80 and a twelve month high of $158.72. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.