Cimarex Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after buying an additional 454,253 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,170,000 after buying an additional 330,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,558,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

