Financial Review: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SPAR Group and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.47%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.14 $2.42 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $44.57 million 14.69 -$97.68 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.31% 2.35% 0.92% Ideanomics -998.07% -212.69% -116.68%

Summary

SPAR Group beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it provides retail new store openings and remodeling, assembly, in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, and other marketing services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, automotive, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides financial services solutions. This division is involved in the areas of capital markets, such as financial products advisory and creation, with specific focus on the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence in financial technology. This division also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York with office in Beijing, China.

