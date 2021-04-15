Knowles (KN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,010 shares of company stock worth $1,076,114 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.