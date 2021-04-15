Contrasting Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.26 $383.55 million $1.66 13.78 Preferred Apartment Communities $470.43 million 1.07 -$7.24 million $1.37 7.36

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61% Preferred Apartment Communities -38.91% -11.10% -4.11%

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

