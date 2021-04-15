United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $246.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.00.

NYSE:URI opened at $325.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

