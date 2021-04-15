Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Raised to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SECYF. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.41.

OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $3.37 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

