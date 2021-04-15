Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.
VEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.63.
VEI stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.53.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
