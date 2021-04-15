$2.36 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce $2.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $7.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

