Barclays Raises Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $69.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price raised by Barclays from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $63.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

