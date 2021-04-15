Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFP opened at C$32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.70. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Interfor will post 3.4926705 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.