adidas’ (ADDYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 121.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.86. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.