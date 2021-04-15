Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

