Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
