Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Redburn Partners cut shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Grupo Santander raised shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $33.51 on Monday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

