PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.13

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.13 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58), with a volume of 303,850 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 245.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.