Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,159.86

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,159.86 ($28.22) and traded as high as GBX 2,354 ($30.76). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,334 ($30.49), with a volume of 165,695 shares.

VCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,174.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,264.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

