Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Down 46.9% in March

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMYT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $498.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,178,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $5,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 651,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

