Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of TVTX opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.78. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,666,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

