AdaptHealth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,765 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,787% compared to the typical daily volume of 269 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $28.99 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -483.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 348.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 279,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 141.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 403.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

