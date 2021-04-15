Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Short Interest Up 104.1% in March

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,400 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the March 15th total of 458,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AACQ stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Artius Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AACQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,982,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,188,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Artius Acquisition by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.