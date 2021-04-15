A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Roger Alexander White Buys 30 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £151.80 ($198.33).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Roger Alexander White acquired 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($197.94).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.85. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 541 ($7.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £567.99 million and a PE ratio of 29.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 499.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 496.62.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

