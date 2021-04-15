Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after buying an additional 1,600,821 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $84,389,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after buying an additional 720,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,305,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

