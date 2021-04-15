Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 939 ($12.27) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday.

MTW opened at GBX 695 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 690.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 705.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of £195.57 million and a PE ratio of 19.36. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 800 ($10.45).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

