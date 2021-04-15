Fulton Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

