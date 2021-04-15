Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$62.00 at CIBC

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STN. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.50.

TSE:STN opened at C$56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.12. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$36.60 and a 12 month high of C$57.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.79.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Insiders have sold a total of 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354 in the last three months.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

