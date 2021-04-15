FirstEnergy Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

