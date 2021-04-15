Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 670

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 517.55 ($6.76).

LON STAN opened at GBX 491.60 ($6.42) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 492.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

