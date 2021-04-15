LSI Industries (LYTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

LYTS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

