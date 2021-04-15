Precision Drilling (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C($2.63) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$33.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.12.

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

