ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASOS from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

