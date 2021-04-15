Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $75.34 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

