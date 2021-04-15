Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

MBIO stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.