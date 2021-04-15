Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,238,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,819 shares of company stock worth $5,568,597 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Outset Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 473,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

